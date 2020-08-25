Czech Republic And Tunisia Added To Malta’s Amber Travel Restriction List

The Czech Republic and Tunisia have been added to Malta’s amber travel restriction list.

Arrivals travelling from those countries will need to produce a negative COVID-19 swab test 72 hours before arriving in Malta or else be subject to random testing upon arrival.

The new travel restrictions come into effect from Friday 29th at midnight

The Czech Republic and Tunisia join Bulgaria, Romania and parts of Spain who are also on the amber list.

Tag someone who needs to know this