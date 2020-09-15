Czech Nomad’s Sandcastles Withstand Rainstorm As He Survives In Nearby Tent At Għadira Bay
A Czech sand artist who travels the world seeking perfect sandcastle conditions is currently living in a tent on Għadira Bay.
Petr Havel specifically looks for countries with warm weather conditions, perfect to support his sprawling sandcastle creations over a long time. Malta is usually perfect for this – however, heavy rains over the last few days caused a serious challenge to his intricate builds.
Petr had made waves last week as more and more people discovered the man, who currently lives in a tent on Għadira Bay, and his unusual style.
However, well-wishers are worried for him as he only has a tent to protect himself from the elements.
While water may have poured all over his castles, Petr was last seen in Għadira, so it’s safe to say we’ll probably be seeing his creations sooner rather than later.