Cyprus Latest To Impose Travel Restrictions On Malta After COVID-19 Spike

Cyprus has imposed travel restrictions to Malta, banning all non-essential travel to the island bar for Cypriots returning home.

Malta was demoted from Cyprus’ category A, indicating low-risk travel, to category C, joining Spain and Australia in which heavy travel restrictions have also been put into place followed surges in COVID-19.

Meanwhile, all travellers hailing from Malta must self-isolate upon entering the UK, Norway and Denmark.

Neighbouring Italy now requires a COVID-19 swab test for those arriving from Croatia, Malta, Greece and Spain following a spike in imported cases. Inbound travellers to Greece also require a negative test result.

Belgium, Slovenia and the Netherlands have also placed Malta on their amber list for travel.

Malta has experienced the highest surge in active COVID-19 cases since the outbreak begun in March. There are now 607 active cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced fresh restrictions to address the triple figures, including the closing down of bars and clubs, group limits of 15, mandatory face masks in all enclosed public spaces and swab tests upon arrival at the airport.

Tag someone who needs to know this