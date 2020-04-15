Cyber Crime Is On the Rise As More Maltese People Rely On Internet During COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has rendered us vulnerable on all fronts and, with more people relying on computing systems and the internet at home, cybercrime has become a real threat.

“It happened to me last weekend, I had to change my passwords and install two-step authentication anywhere I could,” the cybercrime victim told Lovin Malta.

“They knew parts of my password. There were attempted logins on my Hotmail from 10 different countries in just 24 hours,” he said.

The email claims to have installed malware on adult sites which then started operating as a ‘keylogger and remote desktop protocol’ which allegedly gave the hacker access to the user’s webcam.

In an attempt to blackmail the user, the email requested $1900 to be transferred via Bitcoin.

Other internet users told Lovin Malta that they’ve been locked out of their Facebook as a result of an attempted login from a foreign country.

The Malta Police Force took to Facebook to address the issue, notifying the public on what they should and should not due if they do find themselves a victim of cybercrime/hacking.