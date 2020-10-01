Cyber Attack On Transport Malta Means You Can’t Renew Your License Online

An overnight cyber attack on Transport Malta has led to the suspension of some key services, with a magisterial inquiry underway to figure out where the attack came from.

The attack, which occurred the evening of 25th September, led to technical problems that have yet to be fixed and to downtime on services like renewing your license or applying for registration for at least five days now.

Users took to social media to complain about the lack of “temporary solutions’ as the services remain suspended, with one man telling Lovin Malta it felt like everything had “stalled”.

Since then, Transport Malta has said it took “immediate action” after being attacked, “but unfortunately the technical problems persisted.”

“The technical experts at the Authority were immediately notified and the police was also asked to assist in the matter. A magisterial inquiry is being conducted to identify all the facts,” they continued.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, Transport Malta pledged to have the services restored as soon as possible.

