Curtains Up! Malta’s COVID-19 Theatre Guidelines Have Just Been Loosened

Arts Council Malta and the Arts Ministry have just published new COVID-19 transition guidelines, which ease the restrictions that had been brought on by previous regulations.

These guidelines apply for both outdoor and indoor theatres, and seek to promote safe working practices for producers, crew, artists, and patrons.

Audience guidelines

Whereas patrons were previously obliged to wear masks or visors throughout performances, the use of such safety equipment is now only encouraged.

There is now no limit on the number of people attending a performance, provided that these health guidelines are respected.

Having said that, patrons can sit in groups of six, provided that an empty chair is left on each side.

Performer and crew guidelines

There is now no limit on how many actors or crew members can work on a single production, that is, if the health guidelines are respected.

Having said that, additional persons beyond necessary staff, performers, and crew should not be allowed on premises during rehearsals or shows.

Close contact is now permissible onstage – given that it is necessary to the artistic rendering of the show.

Whilst social distancing on stage is encouraged, this is only to be implemented if it is deemed possible by the director or producer.

The perusal of digital copies of scripts or any other relevant documents is still encouraged when possible. If only physical copies of such documents are available, performers and crew members should not share these.

The latest updates to theatre COVID-19 guidelines can be followed right here.

