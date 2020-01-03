‘Cursed’ Birkirkara Speed Camera Smashed To Bits By Car Last Night
It seems that the speed camera on the Birkirkara Bypass doesn’t have a charmed life at all.
Just a few days after it was installed on Monday, the camera ended up in pieces on the road after being hit by a car yesterday night.
This was the same speed camera that had a baptism of fire as it was caught on camera falling from its holdings and clattering to the ground earlier this week.
Speed Camera topples over in Birkirkara
This speed camera in Birkirkara got a bit of a rough start to its enforcement days… but maybe it had a little bit too much to drink over the holidays ???? ???? If you think you have Malta's next big viral video, send it to us on hello@lovinmalta.com ????
Posted by Lovin Malta on Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Contacted by Lovin Malta, LESA Chairman Ray Zammit said that he was unaware that the camera had been struck down, adding that the equipment was the responsibility of the contractor G4S.
Speed cameras can cost up to €200,000, so let’s hope that this camera isn’t involved in any more physical incidents… at the very least, until it’s first week is over.