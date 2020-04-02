Culture Minister Jose Herrera Is This Morning’s Special Guest On #CovidCalls

د . إAEDSRر . س

Culture Minister Jose Herrera will appear on this morning’s edition of #CovidCalls, where he will answer questions about the cultural sector in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also on the programme will be film producer Winston Azzopardi and Herman Grech, the editor of Times of Malta and a theatre producer.

Besides talking about the financial realities facing the arts and the media, guests will also discuss whether COVID-19 will leave any lasting effects on the sector.

#CovidCalls will start at 11am and will be hosted as usual by Lovin Malta CEO and founder Chris Peregin.

If you have any questions you would like answered, send an email to chris@lovinmalta.com or comment during the live programme.

