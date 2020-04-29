Culture Minister And Manoel Theatre Disassociate Themselves From Maltese Director Following Hate-Filled Tirade

Malta’s culture minister, one of Malta’s leading theatres, and a swathe of artistic professionals have distanced themselves and/or condemned a Maltese director after a series of hateful social media posts.

Minister Jose Herrera said that he wouldn’t tolerate any comments “made in a manner that instigates hate, irrespective of who, when, how and where these statements are made, although I’m a firm advocate for the basic principle of freedom of expression”.

Herrera went on to say that the controversial Mario Azzopardi, who has previously received PBS funding for his work, doesn’t hold an executive position within the culture ministry and confirmed that Azzopardi had a “cooperative agreement” with the Manoel Theatre, according to the Times of Malta.