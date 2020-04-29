Culture Minister And Manoel Theatre Disassociate Themselves From Maltese Director Following Hate-Filled Tirade
Malta’s culture minister, one of Malta’s leading theatres, and a swathe of artistic professionals have distanced themselves and/or condemned a Maltese director after a series of hateful social media posts.
Minister Jose Herrera said that he wouldn’t tolerate any comments “made in a manner that instigates hate, irrespective of who, when, how and where these statements are made, although I’m a firm advocate for the basic principle of freedom of expression”.
Herrera went on to say that the controversial Mario Azzopardi, who has previously received PBS funding for his work, doesn’t hold an executive position within the culture ministry and confirmed that Azzopardi had a “cooperative agreement” with the Manoel Theatre, according to the Times of Malta.
On their part, Manoel Theatre issued a statement disassociating themselves “entirely” from the Maltese director.
“With reference to the comments made by Mario Philip Azzopardi currently being reported in the media and the spate of emails received. Teatru Manoel wishes to disassociate itself entirely from these statements and adds that their content is not commensurate with the dignity and status of Malta’s national theatre,” they said.
And it wasn’t only authorities – everyone from actors to other directors were critical of the Maltese director who often targets women in his vicious online attacks.
These condemnations come after Azzopardi had posted a derogatory zoomed-in image of MEP Roberta Metsola earlier this week, with the caption: “How can she sleep at night knowing that the country hates her with a passion? They hate you, Roberta.”
This was called out by Metsola herself, and derided as “disgusting” by a PL junior minister. However, Azzopardi yesterday doubled down on his words in another vicious post.
Azzopardi is a former V18 artistic director who has previously had to apologise after helping to instigate a witch-hunt for a female Maltese activist after he said he fell victim to fake news.