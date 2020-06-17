Cub Bottle-Feeding And Selfies: Malta’s Tiger Numbers ‘Exploding’ With No Oversight, Animal Rights NGO Warns

A new report looking at the living conditions of captive tigers around Europe has come down hard on Malta’s approach to keeping big cats.

“Europe’s Second-Class Tigers” by Four Paws, a Belgian animal rights NGO, revealed the “out-of-control captive tiger numbers and commercial trade” throughout Europe, visiting Malta in 2019 to see the situation on the ground and lack of oversight that was leading to “exploding numbers”.

“There are two facilities with big cats (one operating as a public zoo and the other with the apparent intention to do so in the future) which were illegally built and then legalised, setting a precedent for future unplanned and unwanted big cat keeping,” they said in their report.

“One facility with wild animals does not have a permit for private or zookeeping of wild animals, but nevertheless keeps big cats,” they continued. “One zoo offers commercial activities such as selfies with adult tigers and bottle-feeding of tiger cubs. The zoo houses a high number (at least 20) of adult tigers and cubs, which indicates intensive breeding and trade.”

According to the report, Malta exported 10 live tigers between 2014 and 2018.