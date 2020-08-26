د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Crooks Are Everywhere’: Thief Runs Off With Maltese NGO’s Donation Box As Historical Tour Takes Place

A thief ran off with NGO Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna’s (FWA) donation box as a tour of Marsaskala’s St Thomas Tower took place.

Mario Farrugia, chairman and CEO of FWA condemned this “sinister act” in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, guided tours of St Thomas Tower had to take place in smaller groups – meaning that a number of people were left unguarded at the venue’s entrance.

“Precisely doing the course of the last tour of what was a very long morning, some low life sneaked into the tower unnoticed and made away with the donation box,” Farrugia said.

“What proved to be a glorious morning enjoyed by all was ruined in the end by this sinister act.”

Fondazioni Wirt Artna has been entrusted with the restoration and conservation works of St Thomas Tower, which include mechanical and electrical works to convert said venue into a museum.

In light of this, FWA held a number of guided tours before said restorations works start.

“It is not so much for the money, which at the moment FWA badly needs but the temerity of the act itself,” Farrugia continued.

“Indeed, crooks are everywhere and one cannot lower his guard, not for a moment.”

Individuals interested in helping out FWA can contribute to its online fundraiser or send over a PayPal donation.

