#COVIDCALLS: Malta’s Archbishop And Former President Give Their Thoughts On Their Roles During The Pandemic

Malta’s Archbishop Charles Scicluna and former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca will appear on today’s #COVIDCALLS, to give their thoughts on their own roles in the fight and how the pandemic is affecting their work.

#CovidCalls will start at 10:45am will be hosted as usual by Lovin Malta CEO and founder Chris Peregin.

This evening’s programme will discuss the realities facing different types of businesses today, including the challenge and opportunity of remote working.

If you have any questions you would like answered, send an email to chris@lovinmalta.com or comment during the live programme.

