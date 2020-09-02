Covid Wage Supplement Extended To October And Beyond, Robert Abela Says

د . إAEDSRر . س

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed that the government-issued COVID-19 vouchers will remain valid until end October and that the COVID-19 Wage Supplement will keep being issued until then.

Abela made these statements during a meeting with the Malta Chamber earlier today.

The COVID-19 Wage Supplement is to continue in its current form until the end of October, but will take on a new form from the next Budget onwards.

Abela went on to say that Malta’s upcoming budget will provide the economy with another boost, with its benefits will go beyond businesses and consumers. The budget will also serve to boost the standard of living of pensioners and those on the lowest incomes, Abela continued.

What do you make of these incentives?

