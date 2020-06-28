د . إAEDSRر . س

COVID Endgame: Maltese Artist’s Epic Impression Of Heroic Battle With Virus Praised By Health Minister

A young Maltese artist’s interpretation of the battle between Maltese front liners and the coronavirus has received praise from Health Minister Chris Fearne.

“An artistic impression showing how we confronted COVID-19 from teenage artist Liam Spiteri’s lens – thank you Liam,” Fearne said alongside an image of him checking out the canvas.

 

The awesome Avengers-inspired image shows an evil-looking coronavirus monster about to be engaged by three front liners with superpowers – and it’s already received thousands of reactions online. 

Liam himself spoke about what the image meant to him.

“Superheroes are real, they don’t have to wear a cape and tights and have extraordinary powers… No… the risk these front liners take to ensure others’ safety… that is what it takes to measure their true wit as heroes!” he said.

 

