COVID-19 Wedding Couples Eligible For New €2,000 Refund Deposit Scheme

“Couples may benefit up to €2,000 and the eligible applicant may apply for a once-only grant. Payments will be transferred directly to the bank account as indicated by the applicant in the application,” he said.

A total of €2 million euros is being allocated to the scheme which will remain open until all funds are exhausted, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said at a press conference earlier today.

Couples who had their weddings postponed due to COVID-19 are now able to apply for a refund grant thanks to a new government scheme.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and health regulations set in place, many couples looking to get married had to cancel or postpone their weddings for a later date costing them thousands of euros in expenses.

“We empathise with couples who, due to such extraordinary circumstances, have been burdened with several unnecessary expenses incurred through no fault of their own,” Schembri continued.

“This scheme goes over and above existing schemes for couples who are about to get married as it is solely aimed at couples who lost their deposits due to the postponement of their wedding as a consequence of the pandemic.”

In order to be eligible for the government grant scheme, certain criteria must be met:

Eligible couples must have had a wedding/civil union ceremony originally planned between 8th March 2020 and 30th September 2020.

Eligible couples must have forfeited deposits paid on goods and services related to their wedding/civil union ceremony as proven by the documents submitted.

Service providers for the new wedding date can be different from those booked for the first wedding date.

Those who wish to apply for the refund grant must do so online via the government’s online portal along with a list of documents that can be found here.

