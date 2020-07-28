COVID-19 Vaccines Enter Pivotal Stage With 30,000 People Undergoing Trials

Two coronavirus vaccines entered a pivotal stage in their trials yesterday and could clear the way for widespread use by the end of the year.

Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. have enrolled 30,000 people in separate late-stage trials supported by the Trump administration in an effort to speed up the development of measures to fight the novel coronavirus.

If trials succeed, both companies hope to launch their vaccines by the end of the year.

“Although face coverings, physical distancing and proper isolation and quarantine of infected individuals and contacts can help us mitigate COVID-19 spread, we urgently need a safe and effective preventive vaccine to ultimately control this pandemic,” said top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci.

On the other side of the Atlantic, a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca, showed promising results with 1,077 people tested developing antibodies and T-cells that can fight the pandemic.

While the findings are promising, the vaccine is still in its early stages of testing and not enough to warrant mass production just yet. However, larger trials are underway with more than 10,000 people set to take part in the next stage of the test.

Last month, Health Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that Malta and Gozo will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine the moment it is made available in Europe.

Malta currently has 27 active COVID-19 cases.

