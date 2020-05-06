COVID-19: Restrictions On Partners During Childbirth To Be Lifted In The Next Three Weeks

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced that the restriction on partners being present at all stages of child birth at hospital will be lifted in the next three weeks.

The preventative measure against COVID-19 forbade partners from being in the labour room whilst their significant others’ gave birth.

He also confirmed that fertility treatments like IVF will continue granted the health crisis remains under control within the next three weeks. Fearne said that due a lack of knowledge of the effects of coronavirus on women receiving IVF, the treatment was suspended as a precaution. However, it seems that the virus does not cause complications during pregnancy as other viruses like measles or mumps.

It is still unknown whether the novel coronavirus has an effect on the baby when the mother tests positive in the early stages of pregnancy.

In light of this, the law that permits the freezing of embryos is being used to implant the embryo at a time when there is less risk of it being affected by this virus.

