COVID-19 Positive Maltese Nurse Opens Up In Attempt To Calm People’s Health Fears

A Maltese nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 has taken to social media to ease people’s fears over the ongoing pandemic.

“I’m not writing this to boast but to be of encouragement to those who are afraid because of it,” Caroline Agius said in social media post where she opened up about her experience.

“Thank God my family and I remain strong, with very mild symptoms and we feel just the same,” she continued.

Agius had felt an abnormal headache, leading her to get tested. She was confirmed positive on 6th October, and while she was “shocked” that she had contracted the virus since she obeyed social distancing rules and guidelines, she said it made her appreciate life more.

Malta’s nurses and doctors have been on the frontline of this ongoing pandemic, with Malta hitting over 1,000 active cases just yesterday, and the WHO saying that one in ten people in the world have been infected with the virus.

However, with the government and health authorities calling for calm, Agius also reiterated the importance of not panicking and staying strong.

“Don’t lose heart and stay as healthy as you can. Take care of each other as not everyone is affected the same,” she said.

She ended by thanking the public health sector for the “excellent” service that they provided her and her family.

“They don’t leave you by your self, constantly checking if you need anything. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

What do you make of Agius’ perspective?