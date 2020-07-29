COVID-19 Patient Tased At Mater Dei After Turning Aggressive Towards Medical Staff

A male patient at Mater Dei was tased by the police when he turned aggressive towards medical staff after testing positive for COVID-19.

The patient had entered Mater Dei on 27th July for an unrelated condition. As is standard procedure, he was swabbed and tested positive for COVID-19. Upon hearing of the news, he worked himself into a frenzy causing damages to medical equipment and hospital furniture, the police told Lovin Malta.

After refusing to comply with enforcement officers on site, the Rapid Intervention Unit was called in to assist.

According to the police, the situation deteriorated when the patient attacked police with broken glass and threw hard objects in their direction.

Consequently, the patient was tased once all other methods to control the subject failed, the police informed Lovin Malta.

A medical ward in Mater Dei had to be sealed off and nurses and doctors placed in quarantine as a result of the incident.

The patient was later transported to Mount Carmel Hospital for observation.