د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

COVID-19 Outbreak In Malta’s Open Centre Discussed On #CovidCalls With Home Affairs Minister, PN Spokesperson Among Other Guests

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camillieri will be one of today’s’ special guests on  #CovidCalls, a new programme by Lovin Malta which looks at the global crisis triggered by COVID-19.

Eight residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hal Far Open Centre, with residents raising the alarm of a potentially catastrophic outbreak.

Today’s programme, which starts at 11:30am, will also feature Opposition spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami, Syrian community leader Taleb Zaidan, human rights activist Maria Pisani, and a resident from the centre.

The show is hosted by Lovin Malta’s founder and CEO Chris Peregin and intended to give a deeper analysis beyond the breaking news stories.

Share with someone you think needs to watch this show!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Mercedes Catches On Fire And Spreads To Toyota Corolla In Valletta Last Night

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK