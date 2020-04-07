COVID-19 Outbreak In Malta’s Open Centre Discussed On #CovidCalls With Home Affairs Minister, PN Spokesperson Among Other Guests

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camillieri will be one of today’s’ special guests on #CovidCalls, a new programme by Lovin Malta which looks at the global crisis triggered by COVID-19.

Eight residents tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hal Far Open Centre, with residents raising the alarm of a potentially catastrophic outbreak.

Today’s programme, which starts at 11:30am, will also feature Opposition spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami, Syrian community leader Taleb Zaidan, human rights activist Maria Pisani, and a resident from the centre.

The show is hosted by Lovin Malta’s founder and CEO Chris Peregin and intended to give a deeper analysis beyond the breaking news stories.

