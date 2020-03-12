COVID-19: MATSEC O-Level And A-Level Orals Cancelled And Will Not Form Part Of Final Mark

د . إAEDSRر . س

MATSEC’s oral examinations for O-level, A-level, and Intermediate students have been cancelled amid concerns of a COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Malta, Education Minister Owen Bonnici has confirmed.

While main exams are still on, the oral examination will simply no longer form part of the final grade.

This came after Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced that all educational establishments and schools will be closed from tomorrow. The government will review its decision in a week’s time.

The government is also planning to implement an online system for secondary students, especially during this crucial time of study.

Comments
