O-Levels Cancelled, A-Levels Postponed And School’s Out Till Next Year

All schools and educational establishments will remain closed until the next scholastic year, Education Minister has announced amid a COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Malta.

Any student currently in either junior school or senior school will automatically move up a school year. Persons in year 6 will move up a year based upon their assessment grade.

O-levels and A-levels have been suspended.

For O-level. MATSEC will make a predictive assessment on student’s mock examinations. Each student has the opportunity to take the September session if they wish.

For A-levels, all exams will take place in September. The resist session will take place in December.

University exams will take place in June.

Bonnici stressed that these decisions could change should the situation develop further.

These are the latest in a number of drastic but necessary measures the government has rolled out over the past weeks to combat a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in Malta.

The state has blocked all flights and closed all non-essential shops, non-essential services, bars, restaurants, and gyms, among others

This is a developing story.