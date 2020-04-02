COVID-19: Lab Capacity At Mater Dei Increased To Manage 800 Swab Tests Per Day
Mater Dei’s lab capacity for COVID-19 swab tests has been increased to handle 800 per day. This was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.
There are three other testing hubs for coronavirus, located at Pembroke Luxol Grounds, Luqa and the other operational in Xewkija, Gozo.
St. James Hospital in Burmarrad has also opened a ‘drive-through’ swabbing centre for COVID-19 to increase national capacity to conduct tests.
627 tests were conducted yesterday, whilst the currently number of COVID-19 patients stands at 188.
Malta has embarked on a strategy of testing as many people as possible in an attempt to cure people as soon as possible and contain the spread of COVID-19. The World Health Organisation recently praised the island’s efforts, describing it as a model country.
People who experience symptoms should call 111 to schedule a test.