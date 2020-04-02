COVID-19: Lab Capacity At Mater Dei Increased To Manage 800 Swab Tests Per Day

Mater Dei’s lab capacity for COVID-19 swab tests has been increased to handle 800 per day. This was confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne.

There are three other testing hubs for coronavirus, located at Pembroke Luxol Grounds, Luqa and the other operational in Xewkija, Gozo.

St. James Hospital in Burmarrad has also opened a ‘drive-through’ swabbing centre for COVID-19 to increase national capacity to conduct tests.

627 tests were conducted yesterday, whilst the currently number of COVID-19 patients stands at 188.