COVID-19 Infections Reach 10 Million Worldwide As Malta Continues To Record Zero New Cases

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit another grim milestone today with the cumulative count for confirmed cases reaching 10 million.

Of those 10 million, the United States accounts for 2,510,323 infected cases and Europe accounts for 2,637,546.

Latin America, one of the worst-hit regions, registered 400,000 new cases over the past week while India topped 500,000 on Saturday.

Brazile alone has recorded 1,300,000 infections and more than 57,000 deaths.

The number of confirmed cases also reached 371,000 in Africa alone.

Figures also suggest that 500,000 people have been killed as a result of COVID-19.

On the other hand, Malta has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row. Another recovery today has brought the number of active cases down to 25.

Malta is also expected to repeal its public health emergency on the 1st of July which includes reopening the airport.