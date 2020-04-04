COVID-19 Immunity Tests Are Being Finalised By Maltese Authorities, Superintendent For Public Health Confirms

Serological tests designed to identify people who have developed immunity to the COVID-19 coronavirus are at an advanced stage, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has told Lovin Malta.

The government, she explained, were currently validating test kits. Antibodies developed to combat the virus, Gauci said, usually take around six weeks to show on tests. Authorities were still working out who the best test group for the kits would be.

Such testing will give doctors vital knowledge of the nation’s immunity and how long it takes for the body to begin producing antibodies.

Beyond helping point the way to new treatments, it will also help governments plan the way forward once drastic, but necessary measures to combat the pandemic are relaxed.

The easiest way to immunity would be through a blood test that looks for protective antibodies in the blood of people who have recovered. However, with healthcare workers still contracting the virus, the government may look to make them a priority.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 213 after 11 new cases were confirmed today.

All of the new patients had contracted the virus locally.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.