COVID-19 Hits Ħal Far Open Centre After Second Patient Confirmed

COVID-19 has hit Malta’s largest migrant open centre in Ħal Far after Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed that a second resident had contracted the virus.

The 26-year-old man did not have any direct relationship with the first patient who was confirmed yesterday. They did live in the same area.

Five people who lived with him are currently in quarantine.

The first case, a 33-year-old Nigerian man, was only uncovered after the man went to a doctor for an unrelated injury and was given a routine test

Both patients contracted the virus in Malta.

Malta’s open centres introduced precautionary measures on 24th March. The centres have been closed to everyone except its residents and employees.

However, there are now concerns that there could be an outbreak in the centre, which homes over 1,300 people.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 213 after 11 new cases were confirmed today. All of the new patients had contracted the virus locally.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.

Tag someone who needs to know this.