COVID-19: Government Rental Scheme Extended To Residents And Businesses Who End Up Unemployed Or In A Zero-Income Scenario

People who find themselves out of work and in a zero-income situation because the COVID-19 closures can now apply to the Private Rent Housing Benefit Scheme.

Residents and small business owners who previously spoke to Lovin Malta had raised concerns that a major drop in income will mean that we will be unable to meet many expenses. Rent was their biggest concern.

The Housing Authority has now told Lovin Malta that the Private Rent Housing Benefit Scheme, which helps people meet their rental fees, will now be extended to employees and self-employed individuals who find themselves out of work.

The scheme also applies to any existing beneficiaries or any person who contracts the illness.

It can also potentially apply to small business owners. If they can produce a VAT number and show that their shop or business has been closed due to the latest measures, the Housing Authority will deem their situation a ‘no-income’ scenario.

The amount a person can receive varies according to parental status and income. However, it ranges from €3,600 to €5,000 a year, around €300 to €420 per month.

it will also increase the benefit of any existing beneficiaries of the scheme who find themselves out of work, while also extending the scheme to anyone who contracts the illness.

People who are interested in applying for the scheme must contact the Housing Authority for further information. You can contact them by telephone on +3562299 1000​​ or +3568007 2232​, or by email on customer.care.ha@ha.gov.mt​.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta has seen the government roll out necessary but drastic measures to combat its spread.

Flights are closed, as are non-essential shops, non-essential services, bars, restaurants, gyms, among others. Most businesses are closed for the time being, with the tourism industry facing the most significant shock.

The government has introduced measures to combat any adverse economic impact. A €1.8 billion package to help businesses was announced, but this was largely focused on tax deferrals and bank guarantees.

Meanwhile, businesses who have been forced to shut down temporarily will only benefit from a two days per week government payment based on a salary cap of €800 per month, or three days per week if they employ people.

Essentially this means that self-employed businesses will benefit from €320 a month or €480 a month if they employ people, plus an additional €320 per employee.

Cabinet met last night to discuss introducing new measures. However, they are yet to be revealed.

