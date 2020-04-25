COVID-19: European Commission Approves Malta’s €215 Million Aid Scheme For Businesses

Malta’s €215 million wage subsidy scheme for businesses suffering in the COVID-19 crisis has been approved by the European Commission.

The initiative was approved under a new EU Temporary Framework announced early April, a scheme that enables EU member states to support the economy amid the pandemic using “full flexibility.”

It was found that Malta’s economic measure to avoid mass redundancies through partial financing of wage costs for businesses is proportional in that it is capped at €800 per month per employee, within the approved duration of 12 months.

Yesterday, Minister of Economy confirmed that over 18,000 applications for the scheme have been received so far. The Minister also announced that the government’s exit strategy for a soft re-opening of the economy has been presented to health authorities for approval.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager of EU competition policy said: “The €215 million Maltese scheme will help employers maintain jobs in these difficult times. Preserving employment and skills is of utmost importance for the European economy to be able to recover effectively once the health crisis recedes.”

Member states can also apply for different types of aid under the Temporary Framework, such as subsidised public loans, wage aid, funds for coronavirus-related research, development and production, selective grants and tax advantages for sectors hit worse by the health crisis.

