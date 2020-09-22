COVID-19 Cases Surge In St Joseph’s Home As 38 New Cases And 34 Recoveries Recorded In Total

Malta has registered 38 new cases and 34 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

15 new patients related to clusters inside St Joseph’s Home for the Elderly were registered with yesterday’s cases.

There were also 3 new patients registered yesterday which were related to the entertainment industry.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 678. Today’s new cases come after 2,409 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2,814 cases and 23 deaths attributed to COVID-19, with the past three days holding six of these deaths.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 22•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

