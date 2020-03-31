د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘COVID-19 Almost Killed Me’: 27-Year-Old Maltese Man Recounts Harrowing Experience Spending Two Weeks In Spanish Hospital With Virus

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Common perception has us believing that coronavirus is deadly only to the elderly but one 27-year-old Maltese man recounts his harrowing experience spending two weeks in a Spanish hospital with the virus and how it almost killed him.

Matthias Kentzia is a healthy, active Maltese man with no pre-existing conditions in his late 20s who caught COVID-19 whilst living in Barcelona. Far from just contracting a fever, Matthias was admitted to a Spanish hospital where he battled the coronavirus and bilateral pneumonia for two weeks.

“I am not invincible. You are not invincible. The people around you are not invincible. We are all vulnerable,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I am not writing to attract attention to myself, but to attract attention to the severity of the situation.”

“Health care systems around the world are struggling to keep up and some are collapsing entirely. Thousands are dying each day and we may still be far from the worst of it.”

Thankfully, Malta has yet to record a fatality as a result of the coronavirus and hopefully will never have to do so. As it stands, Malta has a total of 156 COVID-19 patients.

Matthias also reiterated the advice that’s been echoed many times before but some still fail to adhere too.

“This is the best way to inhibit the spread of the virus, the best way to reduce the load on the hospitals, and our best chance at saving as many lives as possible.”

“This is not the time to be selfish. This is the time to make sacrifices for the greater good.”

“I know that staying at home is not easy. But trust me, lying in bed gasping for air is harder. Keep yourself busy, stay connected with loved ones, and stay positive. Be grateful, kind, and considerate and we’ll all get through this.”

Matthias’ condition is now stable and Maltese authorities are monitoring the situation carefully.

READ NEXT: Malta’s Chief Justice Retires In Nine Days, But Government Still Hasn't Announced A Successor

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK