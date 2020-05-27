Court Mess-Up Could See 23-Year-Old Maltese Chihuahua Killer Land More Jail Time

A mix-up by the courts in retrieving a suspended sentence could see a 23-year-old man land more jail time.

Leon Borg was recently sentenced to two years imprisonment after pleading guilty to smashing his pet chihuahua against his bedside table drug during a drug-related incident last summer, leading to its death.

During legal proceedings, it was reported that a previous suspended sentence against Borg had been “misplaced” and therefore those charges could not be brought forward and added to his sentence.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud proceeded to sentence Borg according to the charges of the chihuahua case alone.

However, after reaching out to the Ministry of Justice, Lovin Malta was informed that the sentence had not actually been misplaced.

“The information to the effect that the suspended sentence judgment itself was untraceable was not exact and was probably based on some misunderstanding,” a spokesperson for the Justice Ministry said. “The judgment was available at the office of the Court which delivered it.”

Consequently, Borg faces the possibility of an extra year in prison if the Attorney General decides to appeal the case.

Lovin Malta was informed that this is more than likely to happen.

