Court Appoints Psychiatrist To Assess Melvin Theuma Following Suspected Suicide Attempt

A court-appointed psychiatrist will assess state witness Melvin Theuma following his suspected suicide attempt following a magistrate’s decree this morning.

Theuma, who is turning key evidence over against Yorgen Fenech for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in exchange for a presidential pardon, has been absent from the trial ever since the shocking incident.

The case has continued with testimonies still being heard. However, the defence last week made a quest to have a psychiatrist determine whether Theuma is fit to reappear in light on new evidence.

Dr Joe Cassar has been appointed to assess Theuma’s mental health.

Theuma was recently discharged from hospital following the suspected suicide attempt and police are now reportedly stationed within his home.

The attempt came just before Theuma was set to testify on fresh recordings found.

The recordings are five, 20-second excerpts of tapes played behind closed doors in the court. Fresh snippets of the recordings were released on Reddit by an anonymous user. They focus on conversations between Melvin Theuma and Johann Cremona, a business partner of Fenech

Today in court, court expert Alvin Cardona confirmed that on a second look at Theuma’s devices more recordings were found.

