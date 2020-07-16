د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Counterfeit €50 Bills In Circulation Have Maltese Business Owners Concerned

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Maltese business owners have spoken out about counterfeit bills being used in their establishments.

One Paceville club owner told Lovin Malta that just this week, a counterfeit €50 note was used to purchase beverages in the club. With the lights so dim and the fast-paced nature of these busy establishments, the counterfeit note was successfully used, with the staff and the business left to pay for it.

The counterfeit note was shown to Lovin Malta – the texture was more paper-like, and it had the word “prop copy” printed on it. However, it was used by a customer to purchase goods when it is not legal tender.

Though this is not the first time a counterfeit bill was used in Malta, the re-emergence of the bills this week has left business owners concerned that they might be in circulation.

At least two business owners have initiated new protocols to ensure that these bills are caught before they make it into the register and cause issues for the companies.

What do you think of these bills being used?

READ NEXT: MP Stephen Spiteri Trying To Stop Inquiry Into His Fake Medical Certificates Racket

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK