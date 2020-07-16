Counterfeit €50 Bills In Circulation Have Maltese Business Owners Concerned

Maltese business owners have spoken out about counterfeit bills being used in their establishments.

One Paceville club owner told Lovin Malta that just this week, a counterfeit €50 note was used to purchase beverages in the club. With the lights so dim and the fast-paced nature of these busy establishments, the counterfeit note was successfully used, with the staff and the business left to pay for it.

The counterfeit note was shown to Lovin Malta – the texture was more paper-like, and it had the word “prop copy” printed on it. However, it was used by a customer to purchase goods when it is not legal tender.