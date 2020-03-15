Could You Get Jail Time For Spreading The Coronavirus? According To Maltese Law, Yes

People who fail to observe quarantine rules in Malta are facing €1,000 fines and other stiff penalties, but as pointed out by criminal lawyer Franco Debono, they could also be risking jail time.

Debono took to Facebook to point out that according to 244A(2) of the Criminal Code, those who transmit any disease or condition through imprudence, carelessness or non-observance of any regulation, could face up to six months imprisonment.

And if they transmit the disease with malicious intent, that jail time jumps up to a maximum of nine years.