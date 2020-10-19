Could This Man Be Malta’s Next OPM Chief Of Staff?

A game of musical chairs is erupting in the top levels of Maltese government with the arrival of MEP Miriam Dalli and current-OPM Chief of Staff Clyde Caruana in parliament. Cabinet positions and an MEP seat are up for grabs, but attentions have turned as to who Caruana’s successor could be.

Sources have suggested that Ian Borg (not be confused with the minister) is set to be appointed to the crucial role.

Borg is reportedly a close associate of Prime Minister Robert Abela and has already been featuring in government meetings.

OPM chief of staff is historically one of the most powerful individuals within government and is responsible for the day-to-day running of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The role is often subject to criticism, particularly in the all-encompassing powerful role Caruana’s predecessor Keith Schembri possessed. Schembri was forced to resign after links to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and other corruption scandals. He is currently out on police bail on money laundering allegations.

Abela has pledged to reform the role. The title of the role had already been changed slightly to Head of Secretariat when Caruana took the role. Caruana still remained influential, playing a key role in Malta’s COVID-19 economic recovery.

Borg, who is currently 33 years old, will be one of the youngest ever to occupy the role. He has recently gone on a drive to clean-up his social media account. His latest cover photo and profile picture were changed over the weekend.

Several ministers and Labour Party figures have liked the posts, including Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, and Labour Party President Ramona Attard.

