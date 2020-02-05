Could Pete Face Trump? Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg Emerges As Major Winner In First Vote For US Presidential Candidacy

Maltese-American Pete Buttigieg could emerge as the major winner in the first round of voting for the Democratic Party’s candidate for US President after he was predicated to beat out heavy hitters like Bernie Sanders, Elisabeth Warren, and Joe Biden.

The Democratic Party said data from 71% of precincts in the Iowa Caucus showed Buttigieg on 26.8%, Sanders on 25.2%, Warren at 18.4% and Biden at 15.4%. The state party has still not announced a winner from Monday’s vote, due to technical malfunctions.

Sanders might just pip Buttigieg to the top spot, with other polls showing Sanders leading the popular vote.

The eventual nominee will challenge President Donald Trump, a Republican, in November’s White House election. And a Maltese man might just take his place.

The result, while impressive, is the first of many votes candidates need to secure to clinch the party nomination in America’s strange political system. Iowa awards just 41 of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination.

The candidates will move across a number of nationwide state-by-state votes, known as primaries and caucuses, which ends at the Democratic Party’s national convention in Wisconsin this July.

Affectionately known as Mayor Pete, Buttigieg has emerged as an unknown favourite in the race, even if he is often criticised for being too inexperienced in the role.