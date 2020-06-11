‘Costa Del Ghetto’: Caravans In Qawra Point Have Residents Asking Whether A ‘New Colony’ Is Forming

A number of St Paul’s Bay and Qawra residents have taken to social media to express their concerns over various camper vans appearing along the coast at Qawra Point.

“So ‘gypsies’ from Mistra have decamped to Qawra point now, or is it a new colony? Welcome to Costa del Ghetto… just wonder where all the human faeces goes,” asked one woman.

“They’re everywhere now and without control,” responded another woman.

“In Salina, the bay is completely full, and has been since April… no parking space left, they have even taken over the pavement, and will comment if you walk on the pavement with your dog… plus throw their dirty water down on the rocks below… ridiculous! And it’s the same situation on the Coast Road.”