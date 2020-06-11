‘Costa Del Ghetto’: Caravans In Qawra Point Have Residents Asking Whether A ‘New Colony’ Is Forming
A number of St Paul’s Bay and Qawra residents have taken to social media to express their concerns over various camper vans appearing along the coast at Qawra Point.
“So ‘gypsies’ from Mistra have decamped to Qawra point now, or is it a new colony? Welcome to Costa del Ghetto… just wonder where all the human faeces goes,” asked one woman.
“They’re everywhere now and without control,” responded another woman.
“In Salina, the bay is completely full, and has been since April… no parking space left, they have even taken over the pavement, and will comment if you walk on the pavement with your dog… plus throw their dirty water down on the rocks below… ridiculous! And it’s the same situation on the Coast Road.”
Many people raised fears over whether Qawra Point was about to become the next Armier, where a number of questionable boathouses can be found.
“Shanty towns happening all over Malta,” said a third woman. “First it was illegal boathouses now caravans. When will it stop?”
Some people tagged the local mayor, while others tagged their representative MPs, but people weren’t given many answers to their questions.
Indeed, some wondered if the people were living in the caravans because they couldn’t make rent – however, most were not down with caravans casually taking up public land, especially so close to the Maltese coast.
Photos: Anna Borshin