‘Cool But Underwhelming’: Behind The Scenes Of The Jurassic World Set In Floriana

Dinosaurs, directors and demolished cars – welcome to the Maltese set of Jurassic World: Dominion.

As the $200 million budget film is being filmed on the islands – even though the main production was cancelled due to COVID-19 and superstar heart-throb Chris Pratt kinda threw shade on the island – one crew member working on the set spoke to Lovin Malta about what it’s like filming a major Hollywood blockbuster in the streets of Floriana.

However, if you were expecting roaming velociraptors and flying pterodactyls over Castille, you might need to adjust your binoculars.

“The set is quite cool – there’s no real hype or famous people on set. If anything, it’s disappointing that the main production isn’t coming to Malta,” the worker told Lovin Malta.

Filming of the long-awaited film, the next chapter in the beloved Jurassic Park franchise, is being kept under wraps, with people on set making sure that the scenes are not leaked – though they weren’t able to stop footage of a car scene being released online.