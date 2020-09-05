‘Cool But Underwhelming’: Behind The Scenes Of The Jurassic World Set In Floriana
Dinosaurs, directors and demolished cars – welcome to the Maltese set of Jurassic World: Dominion.
As the $200 million budget film is being filmed on the islands – even though the main production was cancelled due to COVID-19 and superstar heart-throb Chris Pratt kinda threw shade on the island – one crew member working on the set spoke to Lovin Malta about what it’s like filming a major Hollywood blockbuster in the streets of Floriana.
However, if you were expecting roaming velociraptors and flying pterodactyls over Castille, you might need to adjust your binoculars.
“The set is quite cool – there’s no real hype or famous people on set. If anything, it’s disappointing that the main production isn’t coming to Malta,” the worker told Lovin Malta.
Filming of the long-awaited film, the next chapter in the beloved Jurassic Park franchise, is being kept under wraps, with people on set making sure that the scenes are not leaked – though they weren’t able to stop footage of a car scene being released online.
Indeed, when this scene was being filmed, local residents came out to watch and had a few questions.
“When we were filming at Floriana, many local residents came down, including some from whole blocks away, to complain about why they aren’t being paid for the scene,” the worker laughed.
“I was being told: ‘Issa aħna, ma missniex xi ħaġa? Ara tkellimhomx forsi jagħtuna xi ħaġa (Don’t we deserve something as well? Try and speak to them and see if they’ll give us something). But beyond the film, they just chatted about local gossip, bar fights, landlords and their tenants,” the worker said.
Besides, locals wanting a piece of the Jurassic pie, it seems workers were just let down that the superstar actors set to be filming in Malta had to cancel their plans due to the pandemic.
“Ultimately, it was an annoying letdown,” they said. “If decisions were taken differently and Malta’s COVID-19 cases didn’t go up so hard, maybe we’d have had a full production here with loads more money.”
Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, is set to be released on 11th June, 2021, and will feature a cast including the aforementioned Pratt alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.
The trilogy ends is set to pick up right after the nail-biting ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, where the island was left destroyed and dinosaurs were running amok in society.