Controversial Santa Luċija Tunnels To Open In Coming Days

Nonetheless, Infrastructure Malta downplayed criticism by pledging to plant 597 new indigenous trees along the project route.

The controversial Santa Luċija tunnels are set to open in the coming days, Transport Minister Ian Borg confirmed.

The completed project will see two underground tunnels beneath the Santa Luċija roundabout connecting Addolorata Hill with Tal-Barrani Road.

The roundabout itself and a nearby jogging track are being redesigned; the Tal-Barrani Road pedestrian subway is also being upgraded to be made accessible to cyclists and people with disabilities. A new bike lane will also be linking Santa Luċija and Marsa.

Below the surface, a major underground water distribution pipeline is being replaced, several kilometres of underground cable acts for Internet services, traffic management ICT systems and other telecommunication networks are being laid, and a new rainwater reservoir and 2.7 kilometres of stormwater pipes are being added.

