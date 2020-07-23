Contractor Responsible For Site Of Fatal Bormla Collapse Is On MDA-Compiled Register Of Contractors
Oscar Debono, who is on a Malta Developers Association-compiled national contractors’ register, was the contractor responsible for the Bormla site where a fatal collapse claimed the life of a construction worker and landed another in hospital.
Typically, the information can be easily found through the Planning Authority website. However, a responsibility form is absent on the development application.
The Building Construction Agency confirmed that Debono was the contractor of the site when contacted by Lovin Malta. The identity of the site technical officer of the development is still unclear.
Police have so far confirmed that the wall collapsed at around 8am at Sqaq L-Erwieħ, leaving a migrant worker dead and a Maltese man injured. Investigations are on-going and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.
Heavy machinery pictured on-site has since raised concerns that the method statement was not followed to the letter.
So far, all that is known is that the application for the project, which would have seen the demolishment of disused dwellings to construct a guest house, was submitted by Kenneth Caruana along with architect Duncan Muscat.
The National Contractors Register was launched by the MDA and the then-Building Regulations Office (now Building And Construction Agency) at the MDA’s offices on 10th July 2019, days after an apartment block in nearby Pieta’ collapsed.
It is a government register which is run by the MDA and is intended to provide a list of all the contractors on the island. However, one doesn’t need to be a MDA member to apply, and indeed Oscar Debono isn’t a MDA member.
To form part of the register, all one needs to do is submit a form to the MDA. There are no licenses or qualifications required, essentially meaning that anyone could purchase a jigger tomorrow and find themselves on the register within a few weeks. Many have described the register as a sham.
For example, Ludwig Dimech, the excavation and demolition contractor on the construction site that neighboured Miriam Pace’s home, is on the registered list.
He has since been arrested in connection with the death. However, Dimech is still on the MDA register despite the fatal incident last March.
The Ombudsman’s Office had even declared that the then-Building Regulations Office (now Building And Construction Agency) broke then law when it made the developers’ lobby responsible for compiling the list.
It ordered the Building and Construction Agency to take over. However, it seems that the orders were not followed, with the registry still up.
MDA director general Marthese Portelli expressed concern at today’s fatal incident, saying it is irrelevant at this stage that the developer and contractor aren’t MDA members.
“MDA wants professionalism, and irrespective of whether one is an MDA member or not, one should always be cautious and take all necessary precautions,” she said.
“It is always becoming more and more urgent for all stakeholders to come together, work together and strive to raise the bar across the board – developers, contractors, periti, engineers, STOs, experts, consultants and the rest.”
“Any blame pointing should stop – blame pointing does not solve anything. Let’s keep the proper perspective – ultimately it is the workers and the general public who are effected at large and this is the reason why all stakeholders must abide by their responsibilities, appreciate the responsibilities every other stakeholder has, and work together diligently as a team.”
What do you think of the reveal? Comment below