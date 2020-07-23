Contractor Responsible For Site Of Fatal Bormla Collapse Is On MDA-Compiled Register Of Contractors

Oscar Debono, who is on a Malta Developers Association-compiled national contractors’ register, was the contractor responsible for the Bormla site where a fatal collapse claimed the life of a construction worker and landed another in hospital.

Typically, the information can be easily found through the Planning Authority website. However, a responsibility form is absent on the development application.

The Building Construction Agency confirmed that Debono was the contractor of the site when contacted by Lovin Malta. The identity of the site technical officer of the development is still unclear.

Police have so far confirmed that the wall collapsed at around 8am at Sqaq L-Erwieħ, leaving a migrant worker dead and a Maltese man injured. Investigations are on-going and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

Heavy machinery pictured on-site has since raised concerns that the method statement was not followed to the letter.

So far, all that is known is that the application for the project, which would have seen the demolishment of disused dwellings to construct a guest house, was submitted by Kenneth Caruana along with architect Duncan Muscat.

The National Contractors Register was launched by the MDA and the then-Building Regulations Office (now Building And Construction Agency) at the MDA’s offices on 10th July 2019, days after an apartment block in nearby Pieta’ collapsed.

It is a government register which is run by the MDA and is intended to provide a list of all the contractors on the island. However, one doesn’t need to be a MDA member to apply, and indeed Oscar Debono isn’t a MDA member.

To form part of the register, all one needs to do is submit a form to the MDA. There are no licenses or qualifications required, essentially meaning that anyone could purchase a jigger tomorrow and find themselves on the register within a few weeks. Many have described the register as a sham.