Contractor Responsible For Excavation On Site That Neighbours Miriam Pace’s Home Had Two Sites Sealed Off For Breaching Regulations

The contractor responsible for the demolition and excavation works of the construction site that neighboured Miriam Pace’s now-collapsed home had two separate sites sealed off for breaching regulations, Lovin Malta is informed.

Two sites, located in Marsaxlokk and Zejtun, that were undergoing construction work by contractor Ludwig Dimech were sealed off for breaching regulations that were put into force last year, with authorities and residents raising concerns over the practices they employed.

Sources claimed that there had not been any reported complaints from residents neighbouring the Hamrun Development. However, Dimech was able to continue on works at the two sealed-off sites after they were declared after they rectified the irregular matters.

Miriam Pace was killed when her house in Hamrun collapsed as a result of works at an ongoing construction site, which had begun last January.

According to documents submitted with the Planning Authority, the architect in charge of the project is Roderick Camilleri, the site technical officer is Anthony Mangion, the contractor responsible for the demolition and excavation works is Ludwig Dimech, and the project supervisor is Malcolm Mallia, who is also the project developer.

Six people have been arrested, including Mangion, Dimech, three other contractors, and two construction workers.

The architect, Roderick Camilleri, who is also a shareholder in the development, had declared that a collapse of nearby buildings was “minimal” in a risk-assessing method statement.

The Hamrun construction site is owned by a development consortium, MCZMC Developers Limited. The company is made up of Malcolm Mallia, Matthias Mallia, Elton Joseph Caruana, Amanda Muscat, Christopher Zarb, Simon Zarb, and the construction site’s architect Roderick Camilleri.

Mallia is also a council member of the MDA. He has since been suspended from his role.