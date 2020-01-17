Contractor Ordered To Redo Rabat Roadworks At Its Own Expense After Failing To Reach Standards

A company was forced to remove the surface of a road they had laid down after their work was found not to be up to standard.

They were then ordered to relay the surface of the Rabat road at their own cost, with the road set to reopen tonight.

“This week, we ordered our contractors to resurface Gorg Borg Olivier Street, Rabat,” Infrastructure Malta said.

“The reconstruction of this street was completed last month but its new surface did not reach our quality standards. The contractors removed the defective surface and are laying new asphalt today, at their own expense. All works will be ready this week. Road reopens tonight,” they continued.