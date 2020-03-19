Contractor Linked To Fatal Ħamrun Collapse And St Julian’s Road Cave-In Pocketed Over €2 Million In Government Road Contracts

Ludwig Dimech, the contractor linked to the fatal collapse which claimed Miriam Pace’s life and a recent road cave-in in St Julian’s, pocketed over €2 million in government road contracts, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Dimech is the sole shareholder in LK Limited and a minority shareholder in Dimbros Limited. Figures provided exclusively to this newsroom show how between 2013 and 2019, the companies earned €1,040,950 and €1,190,470 in road contracts respectively.

He has been out on police bail along with five others ever since Miriam Pace was killed when her house in Ħamrun collapsed as a result of works at an ongoing construction site, which had begun last January. They are yet to be charged with any crime.

However, Dimech has seemingly continued to operate. Yesterday, a large chunk of the road neighbouring one of his construction sites in St Julian’s collapsed. There was no damage to property, and no one was injured. However, people who took the video had been passing along the very same walkaway just minutes prior.

The Building Construction Agency has since called on the police to initiate criminal proceedings against the site’s developer and architect.

Dimech appears to be a repeat offender. He had two separate sites, located in Marsaxlokk and Zejtun, sealed off for breaching regulations last year. Despite this, Dimech remains on the government-sponsored Malta Developers’ Association contractors registry.

Following the tragic death of Pace, Prime Minister Robert Abela and key stakeholders like the Malta Developers’ Association Head Sandro Chetcuti and the author of current legislation Robert Musumeci promised improvements. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in Malta seems to have taken priority over the other deadly virus.

Victims of previous collapses are still waiting for justice and remain without their homes. Let’s hope this does not repeat itself.