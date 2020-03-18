Contractor Arrested Over Fatal Collapse Of Miriam Pace’s Home Excavated Site Nearby Latest St Julian’s Collapse

Ludwig Dimech, the contractor of the construction site neighbouring Miriam Pace’s collapsed home, is behind the excavation of site which saw a nearby road cave-in earlier today.

Dimech confirmed with the Times of Malta his involvement in the St Julian’s site.

Dimech was placed under arrest and remains out on police bail in connection with the fatal collapse that claimed Paces’ life, along with five others. They are yet to be charged with a crime.

He has had two separate sites, located in Marsaxlokk and Zejtun, sealed off for breaching regulations last year. He also remains on the Malta Developers’ Association contractors registry.

Miriam Pace was killed when her house in Ħamrun collapsed as a result of works at an ongoing construction site, which had begun last January.

The architect, Roderick Camilleri, who is also a shareholder in the development, had declared that a collapse of nearby buildings was “minimal” in a risk-assessing method statement.

The Hamrun construction site is owned by a development consortium, MCZMC Developers Limited. The company is made up of Malcolm Mallia, Matthias Mallia, Elton Joseph Caruana, Amanda Muscat, Christopher Zarb, Simon Zarb, and the construction site’s architect Roderick Camilleri.

Mallia is also a council member of the MDA. He has since been suspended from his role.