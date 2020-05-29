Contraceptives Are Essential And ‘Must’ Be Accessible, PN Says As Calls Continue To Grow

The Nationalist Party’s youth wing MŻPN have called for contraceptive medication to be included on the state’s list of essential medicines and be made accessible “at all times and to everyone – including those who may perhaps not afford to purchase them”.

They affirmed that Oral Contraceptive Pills (OCPs) are not just essential for their contraceptive functions but are prescribed for other issues that affect women’s health.

MŻPN spearheaded this proposal and shared it with PN’s Spokesperson for Equal Rights Claudette Buttigieg, PN Spokesperson for Health Stephen Spiteri and well as the mother party.