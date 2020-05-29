Contraceptives Are Essential And ‘Must’ Be Accessible, PN Says As Calls Continue To Grow
The Nationalist Party’s youth wing MŻPN have called for contraceptive medication to be included on the state’s list of essential medicines and be made accessible “at all times and to everyone – including those who may perhaps not afford to purchase them”.
They affirmed that Oral Contraceptive Pills (OCPs) are not just essential for their contraceptive functions but are prescribed for other issues that affect women’s health.
MŻPN spearheaded this proposal and shared it with PN’s Spokesperson for Equal Rights Claudette Buttigieg, PN Spokesperson for Health Stephen Spiteri and well as the mother party.
PN Spokesperson Claudette Buttigieg added to the youth wing’s proposal, asserting that OCPs must be added to the government’s formulary list and eventually be available at no cost to those who are prescribed them.
She also warned that they must remain accessible only through a doctor’s prescription.
“It is a known fact that OCPs can have several harsh side effects that may be detrimental to those who take them without medical advice. These prescriptions should also act as motivation for women to regularly check in with their doctors and allow them to access better health,” she said.
Parliamentary Secretary For Equality And Reforms Rosianne Cutajar previously called for contraceptives to be made more accessible and to be added on the list of essential medicines, especially since supply has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also called for contraceptives to be prescription-free.