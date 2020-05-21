د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Construction Worker Told His Colleague To Shut Up Or “Face Big Problems” Moments After Fatal Ħamrun Collapse

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

“Don’t dare say anything because you’ll face big problems.” That’s what a construction worker operating excavating equipment on a site neighbouring Miriam Pace’s home allegedly told his colleague moments after the fatal collapse.

According to Times of Malta, the claim was made during the first hearing for the compilation pf evidence, against the four men charged with negligently causing Pace’s death and damage to third party property.

Pace’s residence in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Santa Venera collapsed on the 2nd March, with police confirming this was a result of works at a nearby construction site.

According to the court, a hydraulic excavator was drilling stone moments before the neighbouring property collapsed. The morning of the incident, construction worker Nicholas Spiteri was working with Albanian colleague Erbios Hysa.

Following the collapse, Spiteri allegedly told Hysa “Don’t dare say anything because you’ll face big problems,” and swapped the hydraulic excavator for another piece of machinery.

It seems the excavator was moved during the commotion. Photos of the scene showed that the excavator was away from the site, but CCTV shows it was beneath the building at the time of the incident.

Evidence gathered by forensic experts found blue paint on the back of the excavator which could match the paint on one of the vehicles in the car showroom at the time of the incident.  There were also pieces of paint, membrane and glass matching the interiors from Miriam Pace’s home.

Hysa had released a statement to the police and had been granted police bail whilst Spiteri was arrested on March 5.

The hearing will continue next Monday.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: Malta's Frontliners Say Tomorrow’s Measures Must Be Postponed By Two Weeks: 'We Are In The Second Wave'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK