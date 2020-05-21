Construction Worker Told His Colleague To Shut Up Or “Face Big Problems” Moments After Fatal Ħamrun Collapse

“Don’t dare say anything because you’ll face big problems.” That’s what a construction worker operating excavating equipment on a site neighbouring Miriam Pace’s home allegedly told his colleague moments after the fatal collapse.

According to Times of Malta, the claim was made during the first hearing for the compilation pf evidence, against the four men charged with negligently causing Pace’s death and damage to third party property.

Pace’s residence in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Santa Venera collapsed on the 2nd March, with police confirming this was a result of works at a nearby construction site.

According to the court, a hydraulic excavator was drilling stone moments before the neighbouring property collapsed. The morning of the incident, construction worker Nicholas Spiteri was working with Albanian colleague Erbios Hysa.

Following the collapse, Spiteri allegedly told Hysa “Don’t dare say anything because you’ll face big problems,” and swapped the hydraulic excavator for another piece of machinery.

It seems the excavator was moved during the commotion. Photos of the scene showed that the excavator was away from the site, but CCTV shows it was beneath the building at the time of the incident.

Evidence gathered by forensic experts found blue paint on the back of the excavator which could match the paint on one of the vehicles in the car showroom at the time of the incident. There were also pieces of paint, membrane and glass matching the interiors from Miriam Pace’s home.

Hysa had released a statement to the police and had been granted police bail whilst Spiteri was arrested on March 5.

The hearing will continue next Monday.

Tag someone who needs to know this