Connect Malta And Gozo With A Metro And Not A Car Tunnel, Architect Urges

A Maltese architect has urged the government to replace its plans for a car tunnel between Malta and Gozo with a metro tunnel connecting the two islands, as an extension of a national metro system. Konrad Xuereb, who has been lobbying for a metro for a while, said the government still has ample time to revert its decision to construct a car tunnel despite having issued a pre-qualification questionnaire for a Malta-Gozo tunnel, which four bidders have qualified for. “This PQQ may give the perception that the government’s decision on this matter is done and dusted, with no way of altering its course,” Xuereb wrote in a study. “However, there is still ample time to revert this decision so that a physical link to Gozo, if it is to be done, would only accommodate a metro tunnel as an extension of a national metro system.” “This argument is enhanced by the fact that most of the studies carried out to date by the government for a car tunnel between Malta and Gozo would be of relevance if said tunnel would accommodate a metro instead of cars.”

Xuereb, who has presented detailed plans for a Maltese metro, said the diameter of a metro tunnel would be nearly the same as that for a car tunnel, and the alignment of the undersea tunnel between Malta and Gozo would be nearly the same too. “The government has also publicly stated in the past months that it has commissioned studies for a metro but that this would serve the inner harbour regions in Malta only,” he wrote. “It is high time that the government re-evaluates this position so that a proposed metro would connect the main residential, tourist and business zones in Malta, and extend to Gozo.” “This would then negate the need of a car tunnel between Malta and Gozo. For the economy and quality of life to keep on thriving in decades to come, Malta urgently needs to invest in vital mass transit infrastructural projects to accommodate mass public transport systems.” “A Malta metro that extends to Gozo ticks all the right boxes. A car tunnel to Gozo does not fit the bill. This is the most urgent decision to be taken for Malta’s future. A combination of strong leadership and long-term vision is paramount to implement such vital infrastructural mass transit projects.”