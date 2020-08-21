CONFIRMED: Yorgen Fenech Told Police He Had Information On Major Corruption Scandals Involving Keith Schembri And Macbridge

Yorgen Fenech told police he had significant information about major corruption scandals in the country that involve Keith Schembri along with other key players like Macbridge and Nexia BT.

Under questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi in today’s sitting of the public inquiry, former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar confirmed that Fenech made the claim once he was placed under arrest for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Fenech said the cases also involved several foreign bank accounts, including one in Hong Kong.

The claims are being investigated by the Economic Crimes Unit. Its former head, Ian Abdilla, was only removed recently following years of perceived inaction.

“This does not mean that the murder investigation should stop, it was the priority,” he said.

Macbridge, a Dubai-based company was listed as a target client of the Panamanian accounts of former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and former Minister Konrad Mizzi. Yorgen Fenech’s 17 Black, also based in Dubai, was the other target client.

The identity of the company’s owner remains unknown. However, Malta’s cabinet was made aware of who exactly owns the infamous Macbridge account on 28th November 2019, according to Azzopardi.

Nexia BT is the accountancy firm that set up the offshore Panamanian accounts.

A report by the FIAU found that 17 Black had received at least three payments – one of €161,000 from Maltese local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station and two separate payments amounting to €1.1 million from Baratzada through ABLV Bank.

Fenech is one of the main shareholders of the Electrogas deal.

Recently it was revealed that 17 Black was also allegedly used so Fenech could pocket millions through Enemalta’s purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm.

