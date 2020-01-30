د . إAEDSRر . س

CONFIRMED: No Maltese Aboard Cruise Ship On Lock Down Near Rome On Suspicion Of Coronavirus Infection

There are no Maltese citizens aboard the Costa Smeralda, a government spokesperson has confirmed with Lovin Malta.

Over 6,000 people cruisegoers and staff are being held on the mega cruise ship in an Italian port near Rome after a woman from Macau exhibited symptoms, such as fever and having difficulty breathing, in line with the coronavirus, a virus from China that has killed at least 170 people and been found in 15 countries.

The Maltese government has been in contact with the company that runs the ship, Costa Cruises, who said they were aware that there were no Maltese people on board.

The 54-year-old woman suspected of being infected with the coronavirus is being held in quarantine, along with her husband, and samples from her have been sent to labs for testing.

If she is found to have the coronavirus, all people on board the cruise ship will face a two-week quarantine.

