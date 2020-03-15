CONFIRMED: Coast Road Is The Most Dangerous Road In Malta

Malta’s coast road is the most dangerous road in the country according to recently published figures by Transport Malta.

The statistics, which form part of TM’s official ranking for high accident areas, were published by Transport Minister Ian Borg following a parliamentary question from MP Toni Bezzina.

The ranking looks at sections of the road network and uses the total number of fatalities and injuries to give each road a particular weighting.

The coast road, which stretches from Paceville to St Paul’s Bay, received a total high accident concentration score of 566 between 2010 and 2018.

With six deaths and over 70 grievous injuries during those nine years, it’s easy to see why.

While the coast road may top the list when looking at the whole decade, Triq Il-Burmarrad in St Paul’s Bay has surged to receive the highest high accident concentration score between 2016 and 2018.

The road, which connects Naxxar to Salina, is littered with blind spots. Luckily, there have been no fatalities according to the figures. However, close to 22 people have been grievously injured during the period.

Other major hotspots include the Dun Karm By-Pass, Triq Sant Andrija in St Julian’s, the Aldo Moro by-pass, and the regional road.

Road safety remains a major issue in Malta. There has been one fatality every three weeks, while there are roughly 39 accidents per day. With anything between 30 to 50 news cars on the road every single day, the problem can only grow.

Enforcement would be key in finding a solution. However, the Traffic Section in the Police Force is currently embroiled in an extra-duty racket which saw officers make way with huge sums of money. Close to 41 officers have been suspended, while there have been major arrests and resignations from high-ranking members.

No one has been charged. However, the country will be waiting on Enforcement Minister Byron Camillieri to implement the necessary reforms.